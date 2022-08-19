Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$10.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins cut Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$8.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.75.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.42%.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$1,254,243.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$740,032.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

