Filda Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges (FILDA)

Filda (FILDA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Filda has a total market cap of $330,308.90 and $527,049.00 worth of Filda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filda has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Filda alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00792355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Filda

Filda’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,240,628 coins. Filda’s official Twitter account is @fildafinance.

Filda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FilDA is a lending project based on smart contracts, with the goal of realizing pledge lending in multiple chains. At present, the HECO (Huobi Ecological Chain) mainnet has been launched, and it has also been deployed and operated on the Elastos testnet, ready to go online. FilDA is a lending and staking project basing on smart contract. It is currently live on HECO ( the Huobi ECO Chain) and has also been deployed on Elastos testnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.