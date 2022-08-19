Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 25,308 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 121.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,941,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,454,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,907 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20.

