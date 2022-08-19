Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 681 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $122.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average of $116.83. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.