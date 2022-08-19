Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 60,512 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $46.13.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.