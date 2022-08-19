Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day moving average is $106.50. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

