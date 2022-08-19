Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.40 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 239.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 63,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 158,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS EFV opened at $44.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.