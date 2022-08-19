Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 347.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $558.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $514.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.66 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

