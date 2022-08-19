Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.72 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,345 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 44,747 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 444.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 126,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 102,922 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

