Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $102,439,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 22,481.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 451,208 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $197.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.