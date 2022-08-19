Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 368 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $102,439,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 22,481.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 451,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $197.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.53 and its 200 day moving average is $202.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.