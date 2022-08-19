Financial Avengers Inc. Sells 173 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Financial Avengers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,468 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 5.0% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of American Express stock opened at $164.65 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.01.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
