Financial Avengers Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Avengers Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 59,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $274.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.