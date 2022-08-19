Financial Insights Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up 3.0% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 158.8% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 203.8% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.53. 116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,377. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $93.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.55.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

