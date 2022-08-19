Financial Insights Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises 1.2% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Insights Inc. owned 0.15% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIAL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.22. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,859. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.