Financial Insights Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,071,000 after buying an additional 24,165 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,814. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

