Financial Insights Inc. Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Shares of BA traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.80. 28,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,718,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.58 and a 200-day moving average of $164.69. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

