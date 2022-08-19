Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISI opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 76.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

