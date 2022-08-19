Financial Review: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) & Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Li Auto and Vicinity Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $4.24 billion 7.30 -$50.44 million ($0.05) -598.68 Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.21 -$7.32 million ($0.45) -2.82

Vicinity Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicinity Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 0 12 0 3.00 Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Li Auto and Vicinity Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Li Auto presently has a consensus target price of $43.24, suggesting a potential upside of 44.42%. Given Li Auto’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto -0.90% -0.79% -0.51% Vicinity Motor -77.99% -42.88% -27.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Li Auto beats Vicinity Motor on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

