Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$7.25 price target on the stock.

FRMUF stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

