Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$7.25 price target on the stock.
Firm Capital Property Trust Price Performance
FRMUF stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.
About Firm Capital Property Trust
