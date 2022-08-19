First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.59

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.59 and traded as high as $15.62. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 77,779 shares.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIF. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 26.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 873,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 53,419 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.