First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.59

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.59 and traded as high as $15.62. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 77,779 shares.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.