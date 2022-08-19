First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Holdings Lifted by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 531.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3,221.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $21.72.

