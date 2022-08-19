First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) Trading Down 2%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.90 and last traded at $42.11. 10,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 33,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.