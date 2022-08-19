First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Stock Price Down 1.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.98 and last traded at $54.35. 101,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 144,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.13.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.293 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 605,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,087,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000.

