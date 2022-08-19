First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Holdings Decreased by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,376 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of First Western Financial worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 284.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial Price Performance

First Western Financial stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $274.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Western Financial to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

In other First Western Financial news, Director David R. Duncan sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $128,893.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Western Financial news, Director David R. Duncan sold 4,174 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $128,893.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $25,243.25. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,263. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,990 shares of company stock worth $603,883. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Western Financial

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Further Reading

