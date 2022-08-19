First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Holdings Decreased by BHZ Capital Management LP

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFWGet Rating) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,376 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of First Western Financial worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 284.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial Price Performance

First Western Financial stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $274.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Western Financial to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Western Financial news, Director David R. Duncan sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $128,893.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Western Financial news, Director David R. Duncan sold 4,174 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $128,893.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $25,243.25. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,263. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,990 shares of company stock worth $603,883. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Western Financial

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.