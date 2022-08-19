FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,822,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,240 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 75,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 384.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 49,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 39,518 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. 65,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

