Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.75

Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 167437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Five Point from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $67,263.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 42,499 shares of company stock valued at $206,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 14.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Point by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,667,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,815 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Five Point by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 562,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Five Point during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Five Point by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,224,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

