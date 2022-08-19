Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.
Shares of FLR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,004. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fluor has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $31.32.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
