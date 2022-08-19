Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FLR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,004. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fluor has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.