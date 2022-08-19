Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target Raised to £128 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PDYPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($162.52) to £138.20 ($166.99) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($194.54) to £156 ($188.50) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14,055.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $64.56 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.