Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.46% from the company’s previous close.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

FL stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $9,761,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Foot Locker by 3,295.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its position in Foot Locker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 168,740 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

