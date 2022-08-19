Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global cut Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Foot Locker stock traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. 617,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

