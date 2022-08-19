Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 4.8% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

