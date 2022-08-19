Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives $89.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FBHS opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.