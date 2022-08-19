Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Major Shareholder Atalaya Capital Management Lp Purchases 381,781 Shares of Stock

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) major shareholder Atalaya Capital Management Lp acquired 381,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $3,875,077.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,186,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,338,854.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Founder SPAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOUN opened at $5.02 on Friday. Founder SPAC has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Get Founder SPAC alerts:

Institutional Trading of Founder SPAC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Founder SPAC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 626,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Founder SPAC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 875,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Founder SPAC by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Founder SPAC

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Founder SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founder SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.