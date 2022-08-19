Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) were up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.84). Approximately 40,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 125,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.50 ($1.79).

Franchise Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.22. The firm has a market cap of £206.23 million and a P/E ratio of 2,558.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Franchise Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

