Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Acquires 82,516 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $392,776.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,252,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,241,333.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $288,403.20.

On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $115,372.66.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $430,668.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $583,694.25.

On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $598,203.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80.

On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,740.91.

On Friday, July 29th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 88,884 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $407,977.56.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 127,186 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $559,618.40.

On Monday, July 25th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 79,523 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $349,901.20.

BEN stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

