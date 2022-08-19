Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €33.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.30 ($33.98) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s previous close.

FRE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €24.57 ($25.07) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.21. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($81.63).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

