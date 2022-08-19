Front Barnett Associates LLC Buys 503 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.33.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

