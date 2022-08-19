Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $266.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $196.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.41.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

