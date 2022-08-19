Front Barnett Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

