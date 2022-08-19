Front Barnett Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,694,000 after acquiring an additional 129,389 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $261.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

