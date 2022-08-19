Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 300 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Exelon by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Exelon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Exelon by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

