Front Barnett Associates LLC Takes $14.89 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,892,000. BlackRock comprises about 1.5% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 37.4% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $2,285,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $736.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $644.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $683.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.