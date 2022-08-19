Front Barnett Associates LLC Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.40.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $279.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.42 and a 200 day moving average of $266.64. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

