Front Barnett Associates LLC Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $784,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,368 shares of company stock worth $10,172,933. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

NYSE CL opened at $82.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

