Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,906.20 ($35.12).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDEV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Frontier Developments Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 1,524 ($18.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £600.81 million and a P/E ratio of 4,281.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,451.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,337.44. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,066 ($12.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,900 ($35.04).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

