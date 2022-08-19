Frontier (FRONT) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $22.17 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,032.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003713 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00126565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00033001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00075509 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,456,250 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

