FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.