FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $107.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.16 and a 1 year high of $192.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.59.

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,506. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

