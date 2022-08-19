FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 53.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at $282,112,232.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,056 shares of company stock valued at $85,425,244 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.40. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $464.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

